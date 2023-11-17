Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

TELDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded Telefónica Deutschland from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telefónica Deutschland from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Telefónica Deutschland from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, HSBC raised Telefónica Deutschland from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica Deutschland presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.60.

TELDF stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

