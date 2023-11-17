Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HRL

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly acquired 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

HRL stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.20.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.32%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.