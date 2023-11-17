Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.15) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($8.77) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on KROS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.20.

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $31.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $943.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.86. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $59.96.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 134.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

