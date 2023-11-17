Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $30.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.67. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 66.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 11.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

