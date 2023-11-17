APA (NASDAQ:APA) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Benchmark

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.88.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $35.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average is $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. APA has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 5.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in APA by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

