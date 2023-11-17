Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Candel Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Candel Therapeutics Trading Up 5.4 %

CADL opened at $1.03 on Monday. Candel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $29.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Candel Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 18.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

