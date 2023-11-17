Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.89 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.09.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $153.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.23 and its 200 day moving average is $138.58. The firm has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. International Business Machines has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $153.35.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13,609.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after buying an additional 2,808,897 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

