Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ARVN. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Arvinas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.29.

Arvinas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $20.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.86. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $56.04.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 1.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,718,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,217,000 after purchasing an additional 58,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,903,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,704,000 after purchasing an additional 427,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,971,000 after purchasing an additional 116,877 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 19.0% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,717,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,570,000 after purchasing an additional 594,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,267,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,532,000 after purchasing an additional 160,860 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

