Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Elastic from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.06.

Get Elastic alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Elastic

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $73.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Elastic has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $84.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.32.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $293.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.65 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 38.73% and a negative net margin of 19.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,867,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,433.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,867,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,433.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,118,884.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,746,281.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,470 shares of company stock worth $5,651,090 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 9.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Elastic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.