Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RCUS

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

RCUS opened at $14.05 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.18. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 244.17% and a negative return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $427,166.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 302,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,793.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.