Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Cut to $84.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.44.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $117.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.67 and a 200-day moving average of $116.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $102.75 and a 1-year high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

