StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMDFree Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AFMD. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Affimed from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.50.

Affimed Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $0.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Affimed has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $55.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Trading of Affimed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Affimed by 345.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,580 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,057,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 1,057,330 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 186.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 804,705 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Affimed by 86.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,408,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 652,327 shares during the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

