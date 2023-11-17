StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AFMD. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Affimed from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $0.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Affimed has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $55.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Affimed by 345.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,580 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,057,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 1,057,330 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 186.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 804,705 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Affimed by 86.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,408,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 652,327 shares during the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

