Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Savara’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Savara in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Savara alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Savara

Savara Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savara

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $3.61 on Monday. Savara has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $4.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26. The company has a market cap of $487.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Savara by 30.9% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 7,938,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,000 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Savara in the third quarter worth about $4,347,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Savara by 128.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,590 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Savara by 18.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 746,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 114,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Savara by 135.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 40,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.