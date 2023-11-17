CIBC Boosts Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$42.50

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$40.50 to C$42.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DFY. Raymond James raised their price objective on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definity Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.83.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Definity Financial Announces Dividend

DFY stock opened at C$37.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 15.37. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.09 and a 52 week high of C$40.42. The stock has a market cap of C$4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

