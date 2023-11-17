ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ACDC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ProFrac from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ProFrac from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ProFrac

ProFrac Trading Down 7.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at ProFrac

Shares of ProFrac stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.92. ProFrac has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $26.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04.

In other news, major shareholder Farris Wilks bought 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $31,499.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 981,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,167.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ProFrac news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 630,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $6,071,676.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,870,545 shares in the company, valued at $701,743,348.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Farris Wilks bought 3,409 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $31,499.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 981,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,167.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,237,383 shares of company stock worth $11,588,791 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ProFrac

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACDC. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in ProFrac in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProFrac during the 1st quarter worth $90,000.

About ProFrac

(Get Free Report)

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.