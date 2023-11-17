UBS Group Lowers Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $200.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.42.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $179.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $200.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.79. The firm has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 12,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,641,000 after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9.4% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 17,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 24.6% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 42,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

