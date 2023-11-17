ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) PT Raised to $14.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ProFrac from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Shares of ACDC stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.92. ProFrac has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $26.23.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 630,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $6,071,676.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,870,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,743,348.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ProFrac news, major shareholder Farris Wilks bought 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $31,499.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 981,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,167.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 630,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $6,071,676.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,870,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,743,348.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,237,383 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,791. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in ProFrac during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ProFrac by 1,789.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter.

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

