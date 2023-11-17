HC Wainwright Cuts Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Price Target to $15.00

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aeterna Zentaris’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.37) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. Aeterna Zentaris has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $4.00.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

