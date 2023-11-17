Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Increased to C$275.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$270.00 to C$275.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$247.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$285.00 to C$295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$260.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$271.50.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.199 dividend. This is an increase from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.20%.
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
