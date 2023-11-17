HC Wainwright Lowers Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Price Target to $5.50

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.
View Our Latest Report on XERS
Xeris Biopharma Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XERS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 91,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 8,907.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 335,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 331,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 199,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,208,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after buying an additional 92,563 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.
About Xeris Biopharma
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xeris Biopharma
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.