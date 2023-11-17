HC Wainwright Lowers Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Price Target to $5.50

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Get Xeris Biopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Report on XERS

Xeris Biopharma Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $1.57 on Monday. Xeris Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27. The company has a market capitalization of $216.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XERS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 91,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 8,907.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 335,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 331,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 199,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,208,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after buying an additional 92,563 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.