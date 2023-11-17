MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at Cormark

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Pi Financial cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$19.25 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.50 price target on MAG Silver and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$21.85.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAG

MAG Silver Stock Performance

MAG Silver Company Profile

TSE:MAG opened at C$14.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.90, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$13.26 and a 12-month high of C$22.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98.

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.