Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) PT Lowered to C$5.25 at CIBC

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KRR. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Karora Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight Capital set a C$7.00 price objective on Karora Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KRR

Karora Resources Stock Up 4.1 %

KRR stock opened at C$4.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.39. Karora Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$3.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of C$766.06 million, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 2.04.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$110.60 million for the quarter. Karora Resources had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Karora Resources will post 0.4198783 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Karora Resources

(Get Free Report)

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.