Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target Lowered to C$19.00 at National Bankshares

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.90.

Shares of HRX opened at C$15.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$513.16 million, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.08. Héroux-Devtek has a 1-year low of C$12.51 and a 1-year high of C$16.61.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

