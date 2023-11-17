TD Securities Lowers GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$45.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.42.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GDI

GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI opened at C$37.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$38.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.41. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of C$35.40 and a 52-week high of C$50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89. The stock has a market cap of C$545.43 million, a P/E ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.03.

(Get Free Report)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.