BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) a C$11.50 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$11.50 price target on High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HLF. Cormark decreased their target price on High Liner Foods from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of HLF opened at C$10.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. High Liner Foods has a 1 year low of C$10.11 and a 1 year high of C$15.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.78. The firm has a market cap of C$364.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In related news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.08 per share, with a total value of C$30,196.00. Insiders have purchased 16,100 shares of company stock valued at $186,334 over the last quarter. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

