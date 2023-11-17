Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$20.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

KMP.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.11.

Shares of KMP.UN opened at C$17.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.22, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.55. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$15.36 and a 52 week high of C$19.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

