Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$81.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$84.00 to C$81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GRT.UN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$88.33.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of GRT.UN stock opened at C$68.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$75.40. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$62.72 and a 12-month high of C$88.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.2667 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -149.53%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.