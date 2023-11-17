BMO Capital Markets Trims Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Target Price to C$17.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MI.UN. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.03.

Shares of TSE MI.UN opened at C$14.37 on Monday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.81 and a twelve month high of C$17.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$573.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.22.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

