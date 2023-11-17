Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Price Target Lowered to C$51.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of TSE GCG opened at C$40.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.06. Guardian Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$27.94 and a 12-month high of C$46.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.96%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.

