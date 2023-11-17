Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Lowered to C$24.00 at Cormark

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$29.00 to C$23.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$31.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.13.

Shares of PLC stock opened at C$16.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$550.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.17. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$15.85 and a 52 week high of C$29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.53%.

In related news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,090.00. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

