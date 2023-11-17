Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Lowered to C$24.00 at Cormark

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$29.00 to C$23.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$31.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.13.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Park Lawn
Park Lawn Stock Performance
Park Lawn Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.53%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Park Lawn
In related news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,090.00. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Park Lawn Company Profile
Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Park Lawn
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.