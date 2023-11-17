Acumen Capital Trims Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Target Price to C$24.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Acumen Capital from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PLC. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$31.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$23.50 to C$20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.13.

Park Lawn Price Performance

Park Lawn Dividend Announcement

TSE:PLC opened at C$16.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$550.03 million, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.17. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$15.85 and a 12 month high of C$29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is 60.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Park Lawn news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson bought 3,000 shares of Park Lawn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,090.00. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Featured Articles

