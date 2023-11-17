Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.