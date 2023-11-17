StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

BYFC opened at $7.90 on Monday. Broadway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $73.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the first quarter worth $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadway Financial during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

