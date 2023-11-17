Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SRNE opened at $0.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $3.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sorrento Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 293.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,299.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.