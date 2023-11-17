StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 1,631.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 388,900 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 293,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 264.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 172,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.