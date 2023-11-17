StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CLLS. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CLLS

Cellectis Trading Down 6.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $2.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $145.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.23. Cellectis has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $4.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis during the third quarter worth about $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Cellectis by 90.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cellectis during the third quarter worth about $74,000. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.