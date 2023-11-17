StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Down 1.9 %

LEJU stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. Leju has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

Institutional Trading of Leju

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Leju as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

