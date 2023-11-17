Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $3.03 on Monday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKDA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

