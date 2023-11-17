Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance
CMCT stock opened at $4.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The company has a market cap of $92.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.62.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.60%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.