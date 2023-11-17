Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

CMCT stock opened at $4.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The company has a market cap of $92.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.