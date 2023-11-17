Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMRX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.80.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX opened at $4.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,834,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,927,000 after acquiring an additional 181,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,007,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,825,000 after purchasing an additional 778,523 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 935.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,489 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,024,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,121 shares during the period. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

