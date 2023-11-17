WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Down 2.3 %
WYY stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $15.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.28.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 11.15%.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
