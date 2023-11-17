WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Down 2.3 %

WYY stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $15.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.28.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 11.15%.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

About WidePoint

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of WidePoint by 49.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 36,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in WidePoint during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WidePoint during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

