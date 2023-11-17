StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Steel (NYSE:X)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Argus downgraded United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.10.

United States Steel Price Performance

X stock opened at $34.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.95. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $35.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.40%.

Insider Activity

In other United States Steel news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 10,756 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $330,747.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United States Steel news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 10,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $330,747.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $279,505.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,570.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,586 shares of company stock valued at $770,632 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in United States Steel by 171.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

