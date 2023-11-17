Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

VRTV opened at $169.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.72. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $101.50 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Veritiv by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

