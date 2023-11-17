Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.40.

Health Catalyst Trading Down 2.0 %

Insider Transactions at Health Catalyst

Shares of HCAT opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.36. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93.

In other news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $25,595.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,412 shares of company stock worth $70,137. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Health Catalyst

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,941,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after acquiring an additional 636,395 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,397,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,356 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Health Catalyst by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,317,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,569,000 after acquiring an additional 73,852 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Health Catalyst by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,980,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after acquiring an additional 818,322 shares during the period. Finally, Daventry Group LP increased its position in Health Catalyst by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 1,637,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after acquiring an additional 197,497 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

