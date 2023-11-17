StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $0.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.68.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $9.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a positive return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 240.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24,682 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 58.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 17,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,685 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 557.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 75,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.

Featured Articles

