StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $0.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.68.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $9.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a positive return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter.
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.
