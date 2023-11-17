StockNews.com Lowers Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trip.com Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TCOM

Trip.com Group Stock Down 1.2 %

TCOM stock opened at $35.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.64. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.61.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.