TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

TuSimple Price Performance

TSP stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $208.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.88. TuSimple has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.89.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 37.56% and a negative net margin of 8,526.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TuSimple

TuSimple Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSP. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in TuSimple by 467.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,643,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,379 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TuSimple by 14,392.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,217,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TuSimple by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,735,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TuSimple by 62.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,143,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and Asia-Pacific region. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Articles

