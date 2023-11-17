TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
TuSimple Price Performance
TSP stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $208.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.88. TuSimple has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.89.
TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 37.56% and a negative net margin of 8,526.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TuSimple Company Profile
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and Asia-Pacific region. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
