Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Verve Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.40) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of VERV opened at $10.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.61. Verve Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 2,528.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 244.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 36,652 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 260.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 19,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

