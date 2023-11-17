Piper Sandler Cuts 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target to $1.70

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $1.70 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on 2U from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 2U from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barrington Research cut 2U from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 2U in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut 2U from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Get 2U alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on 2U

2U Trading Down 6.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of TWOU opened at $1.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $91.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.27. 2U has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

About 2U

(Get Free Report)

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.