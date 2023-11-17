Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $27.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.92.

TMCI opened at $8.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $514.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.17. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $27.97.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.08 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 27.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 72.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

